Matsugamine Country Club - Myouko/Kurohime Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6625 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6625 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6131 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4824 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 512 200 435 310 522 372 205 365 388 3309 384 191 397 157 363 565 371 485 403 3316 6625
Regular M: 70.7/121 472 161 404 284 504 344 172 356 366 3063 356 174 366 136 345 510 352 473 356 3068 6131
Ladies W: 66.9/109 393 126 300 284 394 178 123 240 310 2348 320 135 305 99 300 414 227 372 304 2476 4824
Handicap 5 11 13 7 1 15 9 17 3 10 8 2 12 4 14 16 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Matsugamine CC
Matsugamine Country Club - Kanna/Myouko Course
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsugamine CC
Matsugamine Country Club - Kurohime/Kanna Course
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori GC
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori Golf Course
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akakura CC
Akakura Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Tokyu GC
Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Shinano, Nagano
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Kogen CC
Madarao Kogen Country Club
Nakano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Itoigawa CC
Itoigawa Country Club
Itoigawa, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoneyamasuigen GC: #4
Yoneyamasuigen Golf Club
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
