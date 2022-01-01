Myoko Kogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6957 yards
|Regular
|72
|6370 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5013 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Myoko Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|415
|420
|553
|213
|402
|391
|551
|218
|453
|3616
|435
|569
|242
|396
|434
|487
|182
|362
|390
|3497
|7113
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|377
|374
|498
|170
|363
|366
|507
|180
|411
|3246
|378
|517
|187
|361
|361
|468
|163
|327
|362
|3124
|6370
|Front M: 69.2/117
|317
|309
|469
|147
|339
|338
|464
|155
|340
|2878
|345
|477
|141
|331
|323
|439
|138
|293
|330
|2817
|5695
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|285
|280
|418
|128
|296
|296
|410
|129
|305
|2547
|314
|428
|120
|299
|271
|372
|124
|245
|293
|2466
|5013
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
