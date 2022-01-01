Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Myoko Kogen Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6957 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6957 yards
Regular 72 6370 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5013 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Myoko Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 415 420 553 213 402 391 551 218 453 3616 435 569 242 396 434 487 182 362 390 3497 7113
Regular M: 70.7/121 377 374 498 170 363 366 507 180 411 3246 378 517 187 361 361 468 163 327 362 3124 6370
Front M: 69.2/117 317 309 469 147 339 338 464 155 340 2878 345 477 141 331 323 439 138 293 330 2817 5695
Ladies W: 67.1/113 285 280 418 128 296 296 410 129 305 2547 314 428 120 299 271 372 124 245 293 2466 5013
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Akakura CC
Akakura Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko CC
Myoko Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Tokyu GC
Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Shinano, Nagano
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori GC
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori Golf Course
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko Sunshine GC
Myoko Sunshine Golf Club
Joetsu, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsugamine CC
Matsugamine Country Club - Kanna/Myouko Course
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsugamine CC
Matsugamine Country Club - Myouko/Kurohime Course
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsugamine CC
Matsugamine Country Club - Kurohime/Kanna Course
Joetsu, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko Sunshine Golf World Kurumigaoka
Myoko Sunshine Golf World Kurumigaoka
Joetsu, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano International CC - Myokou: #2
Nagano International Country Club - Kurohime/Myoko Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Kogen CC
Madarao Kogen Country Club
Nakano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano International CC - Kurohime: #4
Nagano International Country Club - Jyoyama/Kurohime Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me