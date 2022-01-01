Myoko Sunshine Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6906 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6906 yards
Scorecard for Myoko Sunshine Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|350
|218
|515
|429
|380
|194
|559
|437
|428
|3510
|385
|220
|481
|429
|505
|429
|390
|188
|369
|3396
|6906
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|323
|185
|480
|396
|350
|164
|505
|416
|389
|3208
|362
|188
|454
|388
|484
|386
|365
|163
|329
|3119
|6327
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|295
|159
|447
|371
|326
|137
|467
|395
|367
|2964
|337
|152
|451
|360
|461
|363
|340
|139
|304
|2907
|5871
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
