Nagano International Country Club - Kurohime/Myoko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6464 yards
|Regular
|72
|6146 yards
Scorecard for Kurohime - Myoko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|504
|174
|320
|425
|367
|558
|366
|200
|420
|3334
|340
|143
|328
|447
|389
|207
|360
|413
|506
|3133
|6467
|Blue M: 70.0/120
|495
|136
|305
|400
|355
|534
|353
|187
|392
|3157
|327
|138
|311
|432
|374
|184
|348
|393
|482
|2989
|6146
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|476
|128
|295
|391
|347
|513
|348
|158
|382
|3038
|317
|133
|298
|422
|362
|166
|328
|378
|463
|2867
|5905
|Red W: 67.1/113
|380
|120
|236
|366
|337
|449
|343
|152
|307
|2690
|304
|124
|292
|380
|357
|159
|260
|287
|412
|2575
|5265
|Handicap
|5
|7
|17
|1
|13
|3
|9
|15
|11
|18
|14
|16
|12
|10
|8
|4
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Nagano Kokusai Country Club Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout