Myoko Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6456 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6456 yards 70.7 121
Blue (W) 72 6456 yards 71.7 123
White 72 5954 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5954 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Myoko Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 439 528 150 487 354 320 387 152 350 3167 429 372 554 347 174 379 393 196 445 3289 6456
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 407 504 133 462 330 290 359 125 329 2939 401 329 515 319 141 359 361 161 429 3015 5954
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 10 16 4 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, Amex
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
