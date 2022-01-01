Myoko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6456 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6456 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6456 yards
|71.7
|123
|White
|72
|5954 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5954 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Myoko Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|439
|528
|150
|487
|354
|320
|387
|152
|350
|3167
|429
|372
|554
|347
|174
|379
|393
|196
|445
|3289
|6456
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|407
|504
|133
|462
|330
|290
|359
|125
|329
|2939
|401
|329
|515
|319
|141
|359
|361
|161
|429
|3015
|5954
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, Amex
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
