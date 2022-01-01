Matsugamine Country Club - Kurohime/Kanna Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6704 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6704 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6086 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5006 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kurohime - Kanagawa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|384
|191
|397
|157
|363
|565
|371
|485
|403
|3316
|521
|352
|370
|382
|164
|464
|185
|480
|470
|3388
|6704
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|356
|174
|366
|136
|345
|510
|352
|473
|356
|3068
|499
|325
|317
|362
|150
|356
|142
|460
|407
|3018
|6086
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|320
|135
|305
|99
|300
|414
|227
|372
|304
|2476
|403
|284
|243
|317
|132
|330
|130
|355
|336
|2530
|5006
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|15
|1
|9
|3
|17
|10
|2
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout