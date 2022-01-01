Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Matsugamine Country Club - Kurohime/Kanna Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6704 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6704 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6086 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5006 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kurohime - Kanagawa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 384 191 397 157 363 565 371 485 403 3316 521 352 370 382 164 464 185 480 470 3388 6704
Regular M: 70.7/121 356 174 366 136 345 510 352 473 356 3068 499 325 317 362 150 356 142 460 407 3018 6086
Ladies W: 67.1/113 320 135 305 99 300 414 227 372 304 2476 403 284 243 317 132 330 130 355 336 2530 5006
Handicap 5 11 13 7 15 1 9 3 17 10 2 8 4 12 14 16 6 18
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1972)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

