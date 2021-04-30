Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Akakura Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6481 yards
White 72 6232 yards
Silver 72 5189 yards
Red 72 5004 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akakura Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 515 378 370 364 227 350 506 383 168 3261 420 367 522 150 412 403 553 195 355 3377 6638
White M: 70.7/121 487 372 366 334 208 344 487 377 164 3139 415 361 492 148 372 377 547 164 350 3226 6365
Silver M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 413 288 279 287 170 251 427 279 138 2532 324 302 412 112 307 282 460 140 274 2613 5145
Red W: 65.6/112 410 285 276 284 167 248 424 276 137 2507 321 299 409 98 304 279 457 137 271 2575 5082
Handicap 18 6 16 2 14 10 12 4 8 15 11 3 17 7 9 1 13 5
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1971)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me