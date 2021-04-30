Akakura Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6481 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6481 yards
|White
|72
|6232 yards
|Silver
|72
|5189 yards
|Red
|72
|5004 yards
Scorecard for Akakura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|515
|378
|370
|364
|227
|350
|506
|383
|168
|3261
|420
|367
|522
|150
|412
|403
|553
|195
|355
|3377
|6638
|White M: 70.7/121
|487
|372
|366
|334
|208
|344
|487
|377
|164
|3139
|415
|361
|492
|148
|372
|377
|547
|164
|350
|3226
|6365
|Silver M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|413
|288
|279
|287
|170
|251
|427
|279
|138
|2532
|324
|302
|412
|112
|307
|282
|460
|140
|274
|2613
|5145
|Red W: 65.6/112
|410
|285
|276
|284
|167
|248
|424
|276
|137
|2507
|321
|299
|409
|98
|304
|279
|457
|137
|271
|2575
|5082
|Handicap
|18
|6
|16
|2
|14
|10
|12
|4
|8
|15
|11
|3
|17
|7
|9
|1
|13
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season April - November
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1971)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout