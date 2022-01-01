Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Shinano Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7029 yards
Back 72 6753 yards
Regular 72 6373 yards
Senior 72 5838 yards
Ladies 72 5169 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shinano Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 467 502 192 415 402 197 410 517 354 3456 453 615 211 518 447 424 163 356 386 3573 7029
Back M: 73.1/123 445 489 177 395 385 181 396 504 342 3314 436 600 196 502 426 408 146 356 369 3439 6753
Regular M: 70.7/121 422 470 163 380 354 161 375 486 319 3130 419 584 169 490 398 381 126 336 340 3243 6373
Senior M: 69.2/117 392 447 142 375 354 128 331 470 319 2958 386 489 147 472 339 339 110 336 308 2926 5884
Ladies W: 67.1/113 333 337 108 291 323 98 331 377 255 2453 327 489 121 415 339 339 110 287 308 2735 5188
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 5 17 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Nagano International CC - Kurohime: #4
Nagano International Country Club - Jyoyama/Kurohime Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano International CC - Myokou: #2
Nagano International Country Club - Kurohime/Myoko Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Keikyu CC
Nagano Keikyu Country Club
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano International CC - Jyoyama: #5
Nagano International Country Club - Myoko/Jyoyama Course
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Takatsuma Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Togakushi/Takatsuma Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Togakushi Course
Nagano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Myoko Kogen GC: #15
Myoko Kogen Golf Club
Myoko, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Tokyu GC
Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Shinano, Nagano
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Madarao Kogen CC
Madarao Kogen Country Club
Nakano, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akakura CC
Akakura Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori GC
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori Golf Course
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
