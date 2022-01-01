Shinano Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7029 yards
|Back
|72
|6753 yards
|Regular
|72
|6373 yards
|Senior
|72
|5838 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5169 yards
Scorecard for Shinano Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|467
|502
|192
|415
|402
|197
|410
|517
|354
|3456
|453
|615
|211
|518
|447
|424
|163
|356
|386
|3573
|7029
|Back M: 73.1/123
|445
|489
|177
|395
|385
|181
|396
|504
|342
|3314
|436
|600
|196
|502
|426
|408
|146
|356
|369
|3439
|6753
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|422
|470
|163
|380
|354
|161
|375
|486
|319
|3130
|419
|584
|169
|490
|398
|381
|126
|336
|340
|3243
|6373
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|392
|447
|142
|375
|354
|128
|331
|470
|319
|2958
|386
|489
|147
|472
|339
|339
|110
|336
|308
|2926
|5884
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|333
|337
|108
|291
|323
|98
|331
|377
|255
|2453
|327
|489
|121
|415
|339
|339
|110
|287
|308
|2735
|5188
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
