Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6606 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6175 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5212 yards
|67.1
|113
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|519
|199
|307
|374
|391
|161
|496
|403
|448
|3298
|446
|331
|181
|525
|398
|311
|532
|215
|369
|3308
|6606
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|499
|177
|285
|352
|371
|144
|478
|384
|420
|3110
|419
|312
|161
|471
|358
|293
|511
|194
|346
|3065
|6175
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|425
|150
|249
|301
|308
|106
|405
|330
|355
|2629
|364
|246
|116
|413
|307
|251
|435
|155
|296
|2583
|5212
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|11
|1
|15
|13
|5
|7
|2
|18
|14
|10
|6
|12
|8
|4
|16
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
