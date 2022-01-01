Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Madarao Tokyu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6606 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6606 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6175 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5212 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Madarao Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 519 199 307 374 391 161 496 403 448 3298 446 331 181 525 398 311 532 215 369 3308 6606
Regular M: 70.7/121 499 177 285 352 371 144 478 384 420 3110 419 312 161 471 358 293 511 194 346 3065 6175
Ladies W: 67.1/113 425 150 249 301 308 106 405 330 355 2629 364 246 116 413 307 251 435 155 296 2583 5212
Handicap 9 3 17 11 1 15 13 5 7 2 18 14 10 6 12 8 4 16
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori GC
Apa Resort Joetsu Myoko no Mori Golf Course
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akakura CC
Akakura Country Club
Myoko, Niigata
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
