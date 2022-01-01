Hoshinomiya Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6696 yards
|73.6
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6475 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6386 yards
|71.4
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6165 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5266 yards
|72.5
|122
|Ladies/B
|72
|5048 yards
Scorecard for Hoshinomiya Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.6/123
|394
|191
|341
|385
|397
|491
|341
|170
|565
|3275
|384
|413
|385
|211
|564
|518
|430
|141
|375
|3421
|6696
|Regular M: 71.4/121
|379
|176
|323
|368
|380
|476
|323
|149
|543
|3117
|368
|388
|368
|195
|549
|502
|413
|127
|359
|3269
|6386
|Ladies W: 72.5/122
|337
|118
|275
|313
|312
|367
|277
|102
|459
|2560
|313
|324
|326
|133
|476
|411
|343
|79
|301
|2706
|5266
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|3
|9
|15
|17
|1
|10
|6
|12
|8
|4
|16
|2
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Tobu, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, DC, AMEX
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
