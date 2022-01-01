Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Hoshinomiya Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6696 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6696 yards 73.6 123
Back/B 72 6475 yards
Regular/A 72 6386 yards 71.4 121
Regular/B 72 6165 yards
Ladies/A 72 5266 yards 72.5 122
Ladies/B 72 5048 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hoshinomiya Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.6/123 394 191 341 385 397 491 341 170 565 3275 384 413 385 211 564 518 430 141 375 3421 6696
Regular M: 71.4/121 379 176 323 368 380 476 323 149 543 3117 368 388 368 195 549 502 413 127 359 3269 6386
Ladies W: 72.5/122 337 118 275 313 312 367 277 102 459 2560 313 324 326 133 476 411 343 79 301 2706 5266
Handicap 5 11 13 7 3 9 15 17 1 10 6 12 8 4 16 2 18 14
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Tobu, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, DC, AMEX
Dress code No jeans, T-shirts, sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic Staff Toga GC
Olympic Staff Toga Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prestige CC
Prestige Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prestige CC
Prestige Country Club - West Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Harmony Hills GC: #5
Harmony Hills Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - East: #11
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - West: #9
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - West Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minagawajo CC: #8
Minagawajo Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me