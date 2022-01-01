Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Miyanomori Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6985 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6985 yards
Back/B 72 6754 yards
Regular/A 72 6529 yards
Regular/B 72 6300 yards
Ladies/A 72 5340 yards
Ladies/B 72 5098 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyanomori Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 554 401 189 385 432 566 397 205 423 3552 374 551 423 166 407 392 199 387 543 3442 6994
Regular M: 70.7/121 532 374 143 360 405 539 378 190 397 3318 348 523 394 129 385 372 181 362 519 3213 6531
Ladies W: 70.2/119 495 336 131 331 367 498 346 164 355 3023 313 486 354 105 350 352 145 329 492 2926 5949
Handicap 11 5 15 17 1 3 9 13 7 18 8 2 16 4 12 6 14 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, TOBU, UC, VISA, Diners, Master, UFJ
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kanuma CC - South: #11
Kanuma Country Club - South Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma CC - North: #8
Kanuma Country Club - North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma CC - Gold: #2
Kanuma Country Club - Gold Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hoshinomiya CC
Hoshinomiya Country Club
Mibu, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Tsukuba: #10
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Fuji: #8
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Nantai: #16
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - East: #3
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me