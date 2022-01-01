Miyanomori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6985 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6985 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6754 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6529 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6300 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5340 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5098 yards
Scorecard for Miyanomori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|554
|401
|189
|385
|432
|566
|397
|205
|423
|3552
|374
|551
|423
|166
|407
|392
|199
|387
|543
|3442
|6994
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|532
|374
|143
|360
|405
|539
|378
|190
|397
|3318
|348
|523
|394
|129
|385
|372
|181
|362
|519
|3213
|6531
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|495
|336
|131
|331
|367
|498
|346
|164
|355
|3023
|313
|486
|354
|105
|350
|352
|145
|329
|492
|2926
|5949
|Handicap
|11
|5
|15
|17
|1
|3
|9
|13
|7
|18
|8
|2
|16
|4
|12
|6
|14
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, TOBU, UC, VISA, Diners, Master, UFJ
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
