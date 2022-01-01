Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Wales / Bridgend

Pyle and Kenfig Golf Club - Betty Mackintosh Academy Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 469 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 469 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 469 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Academy
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 58 50 37 56 64 52 52 50 50 469 469
Ladies W: 28.5/89 58 50 37 56 64 52 52 50 50 469 469
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire

Food & Beverage

Bar, Snacks

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

