Tata Steel Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 68
Length 4438 yards
Slope 112
Rating 66.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|68
|4438 yards
|66.3
|112
|Yellow (18-hole)
|68
|4254 yards
|62.3
|108
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|68
|4254 yards
|66.1
|114
Scorecard for Tata Steel Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 66.3/112
|269
|269
|293
|228
|228
|263
|276
|248
|145
|2219
|4438
|Yellow M: 62.3/108
|265
|267
|290
|185
|225
|248
|274
|242
|131
|2127
|4254
|Red W: 66.1/114
|265
|267
|290
|185
|225
|248
|274
|242
|131
|2127
|4254
|Handicap
|13
|17
|1
|3
|9
|11
|5
|15
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 1951
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout