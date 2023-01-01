Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Wales / Neath Port Talbot

Tata Steel Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 68
Length 4438 yards
Slope 112
Rating 66.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 68 4438 yards 66.3 112
Yellow (18-hole) 68 4254 yards 62.3 108
Red (18-hole) (W) 68 4254 yards 66.1 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tata Steel Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 66.3/112 269 269 293 228 228 263 276 248 145 2219 4438
Yellow M: 62.3/108 265 267 290 185 225 248 274 242 131 2127 4254
Red W: 66.1/114 265 267 290 185 225 248 274 242 131 2127 4254
Handicap 13 17 1 3 9 11 5 15 7
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 1951

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers

