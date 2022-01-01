Maxey Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 28
Length 1678 yards
Slope 90
Rating 26.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|28
|1678 yards
|26.5
|90
|Ladies
|28
|1678 yards
|27.0
|93
Scorecard for Maxey Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 26.5/90
|140
|180
|174
|183
|171
|400
|80
|210
|140
|1678
|1678
|Ladies W: 27.0/93
|140
|180
|174
|183
|171
|400
|80
|210
|140
|1678
|1678
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|28
|28
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Toft, South Kesteven
Resort
4.7059823529
64
Great Casterton, Rutland
Semi-Private
4.3425647059
47
Course Layout