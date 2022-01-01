Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Cambridgeshire

Maxey Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 28
Length 1678 yards
Slope 90
Rating 26.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 28 1678 yards 26.5 90
Ladies 28 1678 yards 27.0 93
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maxey Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 26.5/90 140 180 174 183 171 400 80 210 140 1678 1678
Ladies W: 27.0/93 140 180 174 183 171 400 80 210 140 1678 1678
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 28 28

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Burghley Park GC: #13
Burghley Park Golf Club
Stamford, South Kesteven
Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Peterborough Milton GC
Peterborough Milton Golf Club
Milton Ferry, Peterborough
Semi-Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Toft Country House Hotel & GC
View Tee Times
Toft Country House Hotel & Golf Club
Toft, South Kesteven
Resort
4.7059823529
64
Write Review
Thorpe Wood GC
Thorpe Wood Golf Course
Longthorpe, Peterborough
Public
3.8947
19
Write Review
Orton Meadows part of Nene Park
Orton Meadows Golf Course
Orton Waterville, Peterborough
Public
4.0
21
Write Review
Elton Furze GC
Elton Furze Golf Club
Haddon, Huntingdonshire
Semi-Private
4.4828571429
33
Write Review
Rutland County GC
Woolfox Golf & Country Club - Par 3 Course
Great Casterton, Rutland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rutland County GC
View Tee Times
Woolfox Golf & Country Club
Great Casterton, Rutland
Semi-Private
4.3425647059
47
Write Review
Luffenham Heath: #7
Luffenham Heath Golf Club
Ketton, Rutland
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Greetham Valley - Lakes: #4
Greetham Valley - Lakes Course
Greetham, Rutland
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Greetham Valley: Aerial view
Greetham Valley - Academy Course
Greetham, Rutland
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
North Luffenham GC
North Luffenham Golf Club
Edith Weston, Rutland
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Walton Heath GC - Old
London Stay & Play Package
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Royal Birkdale - Clubhouse
Southport Stay & Play Package
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
Royal Portrush GC
Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Portmarnock Golf Club - clubhouse
Dublin Stay & Play Package
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me