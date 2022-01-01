Westray Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 36
Length 2918 yards
Slope 118
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|2918 yards
|34.6
|118
|Ladies (W)
|36
|2768 yards
|36.0
|124
Scorecard for Westray Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 69.2/118
|338
|200
|731
|454
|175
|341
|206
|312
|161
|2918
|5836
|Ladies W: 72.0/124
|338
|200
|581
|454
|175
|341
|206
|312
|161
|2768
|5536
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|6
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
