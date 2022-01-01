Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / Scotland / Orkney

Westray Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 36
Length 2918 yards
Slope 118
Rating 34.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 36 2918 yards 34.6 118
Ladies (W) 36 2768 yards 36.0 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Westray Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 69.2/118 338 200 731 454 175 341 206 312 161 2918 5836
Ladies W: 72.0/124 338 200 581 454 175 341 206 312 161 2768 5536
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 3 6 5 3 4 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

