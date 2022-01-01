Nakatsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6469 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6469 yards
|Green
|72
|6209 yards
|White
|72
|5888 yards
|Orange
|72
|5457 yards
|Red
|72
|4718 yards
Scorecard for Nakatsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|510
|205
|459
|353
|486
|315
|378
|182
|458
|3346
|472
|351
|162
|621
|377
|322
|370
|176
|385
|3236
|6582
|White M: 70.7/121
|500
|186
|441
|346
|472
|315
|368
|165
|445
|3238
|466
|331
|153
|530
|370
|312
|360
|168
|377
|3067
|6305
|Yellow M: 69.2/117
|475
|153
|370
|335
|434
|294
|350
|147
|435
|2993
|434
|313
|131
|505
|356
|301
|310
|141
|360
|2851
|5844
|Red W: 67.1/113
|418
|148
|370
|220
|401
|282
|342
|147
|411
|2739
|427
|298
|121
|443
|237
|271
|310
|134
|297
|2538
|5277
|Handicap
|7
|11
|1
|5
|3
|13
|15
|17
|9
|6
|14
|18
|2
|4
|12
|8
|10
|16
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, OC, KC
Walking Allowed Yes
