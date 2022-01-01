Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Nakatsu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6469 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6469 yards
Green 72 6209 yards
White 72 5888 yards
Orange 72 5457 yards
Red 72 4718 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nakatsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 510 205 459 353 486 315 378 182 458 3346 472 351 162 621 377 322 370 176 385 3236 6582
White M: 70.7/121 500 186 441 346 472 315 368 165 445 3238 466 331 153 530 370 312 360 168 377 3067 6305
Yellow M: 69.2/117 475 153 370 335 434 294 350 147 435 2993 434 313 131 505 356 301 310 141 360 2851 5844
Red W: 67.1/113 418 148 370 220 401 282 342 147 411 2739 427 298 121 443 237 271 310 134 297 2538 5277
Handicap 7 11 1 5 3 13 15 17 9 6 14 18 2 4 12 8 10 16
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, OC, KC
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

