Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Laurel Hita Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6791 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6791 yards 71.9 123
Reg 72 6260 yards 69.4 121
Ladies 72 5787 yards 69.9 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Laurel Hita Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 366 394 171 570 464 344 409 156 547 3421 533 175 400 362 339 416 204 416 525 3370 6791
Regular M: 70.7/121 334 372 153 498 421 328 369 142 519 3136 490 159 358 334 317 389 175 399 503 3124 6260
Ladies W: 70.2/119 317 345 117 471 394 306 350 126 492 2918 454 137 328 306 290 361 145 372 476 2869 5787
Handicap 3 9 15 5 1 7 13 17 11 18 12 14 8 16 6 4 2 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, KC, OC, VISA, Master, Diners, AMEX

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Amagase Onsen CC: #9
Amagase Onsen Country Club
Hita, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akizuki CC
Akizuki Country Club
Asakura, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Century GC
Fukuoka Century Golf Club
Asakura, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Pheasant CC: #2
Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Kawasaki, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takaha Royal CC
Takaha Royal Country Club
Oto, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yame Jyoyo GC
Yame Jyoyo Golf Club
Yame, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kahoku GC
Kahoku Golf Club
Yamaga, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaho GC: #12
Kaho Golf Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC
Yasukogen Country Club - East/South Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JR Uchino CC: #4
JR Uchino Country Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yasukogen CC: Clubhouse
Yasukogen Country Club - West/East Course
Chikuzen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yufuin CC: #11
Yufuin Country Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me