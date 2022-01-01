Laurel Hita Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6791 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6791 yards
|71.9
|123
|Reg
|72
|6260 yards
|69.4
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5787 yards
|69.9
|119
Scorecard for Laurel Hita Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|366
|394
|171
|570
|464
|344
|409
|156
|547
|3421
|533
|175
|400
|362
|339
|416
|204
|416
|525
|3370
|6791
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|334
|372
|153
|498
|421
|328
|369
|142
|519
|3136
|490
|159
|358
|334
|317
|389
|175
|399
|503
|3124
|6260
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|317
|345
|117
|471
|394
|306
|350
|126
|492
|2918
|454
|137
|328
|306
|290
|361
|145
|372
|476
|2869
|5787
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|5
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|18
|12
|14
|8
|16
|6
|4
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, KC, OC, VISA, Master, Diners, AMEX
Course Layout