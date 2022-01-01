Nagura Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6397 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6397 yards
|70.2
|Back (W)
|72
|6397 yards
|75.3
|Regular
|72
|5975 yards
|68.8
|Regular (W)
|72
|5975 yards
|73.4
|Ladies
|72
|5159 yards
|69.4
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|388
|198
|527
|403
|212
|488
|367
|360
|388
|3331
|350
|410
|543
|163
|478
|181
|310
|314
|317
|3066
|6397
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|361
|176
|475
|379
|196
|472
|340
|334
|370
|3103
|309
|393
|512
|147
|454
|163
|295
|298
|301
|2872
|5975
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|321
|141
|429
|332
|168
|443
|298
|271
|290
|2693
|286
|338
|456
|96
|365
|121
|268
|251
|285
|2466
|5159
|Handicap
|15
|11
|3
|5
|17
|7
|13
|9
|1
|12
|6
|8
|18
|2
|4
|10
|16
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
