Nagura Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6397 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6397 yards 70.2
Back (W) 72 6397 yards 75.3
Regular 72 5975 yards 68.8
Regular (W) 72 5975 yards 73.4
Ladies 72 5159 yards 69.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 388 198 527 403 212 488 367 360 388 3331 350 410 543 163 478 181 310 314 317 3066 6397
Regular M: 69.2/117 361 176 475 379 196 472 340 334 370 3103 309 393 512 147 454 163 295 298 301 2872 5975
Ladies W: 67.1/113 321 141 429 332 168 443 298 271 290 2693 286 338 456 96 365 121 268 251 285 2466 5159
Handicap 15 11 3 5 17 7 13 9 1 12 6 8 18 2 4 10 16 14
Par 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me