World Woods Golf Club - Buna None Club

World Woods Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6290 yards
Slope 122
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6290 yards
|70.0
|122
|Back (W)
|72
|6290 yards
|76.5
|140
|Regular
|72
|5924 yards
|68.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5924 yards
|74.6
|132
|Front
|72
|5571 yards
|66.4
|114
|Front (W)
|72
|5571 yards
|72.6
|129
|Ladies
|72
|5217 yards
|64.8
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5217 yards
|70.3
|127
Scorecard for Buna
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.0/122 W: 76.5/140
|478
|374
|432
|195
|529
|314
|128
|355
|410
|3215
|425
|210
|327
|404
|347
|133
|388
|375
|466
|3075
|6290
|Regular M: 68.2/117 W: 74.6/132
|448
|339
|387
|183
|514
|305
|110
|340
|395
|3021
|417
|185
|298
|394
|325
|119
|363
|360
|442
|2903
|5924
|Front M: 66.4/114 W: 72.6/129
|427
|307
|370
|162
|488
|285
|100
|323
|363
|2825
|397
|173
|281
|374
|308
|119
|335
|337
|422
|2746
|5571
|Senior M: 64.8/111
|405
|280
|305
|154
|441
|274
|84
|312
|353
|2608
|387
|155
|254
|365
|282
|110
|311
|323
|422
|2609
|5217
|Ladies W: 70.3/127
|405
|280
|305
|154
|441
|274
|84
|312
|353
|2608
|387
|155
|254
|365
|282
|110
|311
|323
|422
|2609
|5217
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers
