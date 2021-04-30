World Woods Golf Club - Buna None Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6290 yards
Slope 122
Rating 70.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6290 yards 70.0 122
Back (W) 72 6290 yards 76.5 140
Regular 72 5924 yards 68.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5924 yards 74.6 132
Front 72 5571 yards 66.4 114
Front (W) 72 5571 yards 72.6 129
Ladies 72 5217 yards 64.8 111
Ladies (W) 72 5217 yards 70.3 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Buna
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.0/122 W: 76.5/140 478 374 432 195 529 314 128 355 410 3215 425 210 327 404 347 133 388 375 466 3075 6290
Regular M: 68.2/117 W: 74.6/132 448 339 387 183 514 305 110 340 395 3021 417 185 298 394 325 119 363 360 442 2903 5924
Front M: 66.4/114 W: 72.6/129 427 307 370 162 488 285 100 323 363 2825 397 173 281 374 308 119 335 337 422 2746 5571
Senior M: 64.8/111 405 280 305 154 441 274 84 312 353 2608 387 155 254 365 282 110 311 323 422 2609 5217
Ladies W: 70.3/127 405 280 305 154 441 274 84 312 353 2608 387 155 254 365 282 110 311 323 422 2609 5217
Handicap 3 15 9 7 1 13 17 11 5 16 4 10 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Showers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

