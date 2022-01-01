Nagura Country Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6455 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6455 yards
|70.6
|Back (W)
|72
|6455 yards
|75.7
|Regular (W)
|72
|6455 yards
|74.0
|Regular
|72
|6074 yards
|69.2
|Ladies
|72
|5250 yards
|69.7
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|350
|410
|543
|163
|478
|181
|310
|314
|317
|3066
|410
|375
|194
|500
|410
|168
|500
|441
|391
|3389
|6455
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|309
|393
|512
|147
|454
|163
|295
|298
|301
|2872
|393
|356
|173
|483
|388
|152
|481
|406
|370
|3202
|6074
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|286
|338
|456
|96
|365
|121
|268
|251
|285
|2466
|325
|327
|151
|435
|315
|116
|430
|368
|317
|2784
|5250
|Handicap
|11
|5
|7
|17
|1
|3
|9
|15
|13
|2
|12
|14
|16
|10
|18
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
