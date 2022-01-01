Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Nagura Country Club - West/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6455 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6455 yards 70.6
Back (W) 72 6455 yards 75.7
Regular (W) 72 6455 yards 74.0
Regular 72 6074 yards 69.2
Ladies 72 5250 yards 69.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 350 410 543 163 478 181 310 314 317 3066 410 375 194 500 410 168 500 441 391 3389 6455
Regular M: 69.2/117 309 393 512 147 454 163 295 298 301 2872 393 356 173 483 388 152 481 406 370 3202 6074
Ladies W: 67.1/113 286 338 456 96 365 121 268 251 285 2466 325 327 151 435 315 116 430 368 317 2784 5250
Handicap 11 5 7 17 1 3 9 15 13 2 12 14 16 10 18 8 4 6
Par 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

