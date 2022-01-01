Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Neba Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6423 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6423 yards 70.6 121
Back (W) 72 6423 yards 75.7
Reg 72 6097 yards 74.2 120
Reg (W) 72 6097 yards 74.2
Ladies 72 5612 yards 71.8 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Neba Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 488 371 109 397 146 325 397 461 396 3090 346 393 399 390 211 376 576 184 458 3333 6423
Regular M: 69.1/120 472 363 98 380 137 316 336 446 385 2933 331 385 351 377 196 352 562 170 440 3164 6097
Ladies W: 70.2/119 458 314 89 343 128 308 304 429 361 2734 312 353 308 336 162 322 539 156 390 2878 5612
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 11 5 16 10 4 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, Million, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

