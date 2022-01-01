Neba Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6423 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6423 yards
|70.6
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6423 yards
|75.7
|Reg
|72
|6097 yards
|74.2
|120
|Reg (W)
|72
|6097 yards
|74.2
|Ladies
|72
|5612 yards
|71.8
|119
Scorecard for Neba Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|488
|371
|109
|397
|146
|325
|397
|461
|396
|3090
|346
|393
|399
|390
|211
|376
|576
|184
|458
|3333
|6423
|Regular M: 69.1/120
|472
|363
|98
|380
|137
|316
|336
|446
|385
|2933
|331
|385
|351
|377
|196
|352
|562
|170
|440
|3164
|6097
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|458
|314
|89
|343
|128
|308
|304
|429
|361
|2734
|312
|353
|308
|336
|162
|322
|539
|156
|390
|2878
|5612
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|10
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, NICOS, VISA, Master, Million, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
