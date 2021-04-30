Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

World Woods Golf Club - Chausuyama Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6080 yards
Slope 125
Rating 68.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6080 yards 68.8 125
Back (W) 72 6080 yards 75.1 138
Regular 72 5658 yards 66.8 121
Regular (W) 72 5658 yards 72.9 132
Ladies 72 5251 yards 65.0 115
Ladies (W) 72 5251 yards 70.4 130
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chausuyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 68.8/125 W: 75.1/138 346 495 349 212 340 200 313 418 488 3161 366 424 297 153 383 332 325 149 490 2919 6080
White M: 66.8/121 W: 72.9/132 325 473 333 178 325 171 300 374 462 2941 350 412 280 136 365 309 285 132 448 2717 5658
Red M: 65.0/115 W: 70.4/130 302 454 316 161 319 148 290 314 392 2696 330 402 272 122 342 292 253 113 429 2555 5251
Handicap 13 1 7 17 11 9 15 3 5 10 4 8 18 2 12 14 16 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1982
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

