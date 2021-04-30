World Woods Golf Club - Chausuyama Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6080 yards
Slope 125
Rating 68.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6080 yards
|68.8
|125
|Back (W)
|72
|6080 yards
|75.1
|138
|Regular
|72
|5658 yards
|66.8
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|5658 yards
|72.9
|132
|Ladies
|72
|5251 yards
|65.0
|115
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5251 yards
|70.4
|130
Scorecard for Chausuyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 68.8/125 W: 75.1/138
|346
|495
|349
|212
|340
|200
|313
|418
|488
|3161
|366
|424
|297
|153
|383
|332
|325
|149
|490
|2919
|6080
|White M: 66.8/121 W: 72.9/132
|325
|473
|333
|178
|325
|171
|300
|374
|462
|2941
|350
|412
|280
|136
|365
|309
|285
|132
|448
|2717
|5658
|Red M: 65.0/115 W: 70.4/130
|302
|454
|316
|161
|319
|148
|290
|314
|392
|2696
|330
|402
|272
|122
|342
|292
|253
|113
|429
|2555
|5251
|Handicap
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|9
|15
|3
|5
|10
|4
|8
|18
|2
|12
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1982
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
