Holtye Golf Club - Academy Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 35
Length 1713 yards
Slope 103
Rating 34.55
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 35 1713 yards 34.55 103
Ladies (W) 35 1713 yards 35.25 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Academy
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 69.1/103 170 94 337 87 261 212 269 82 201 1713 3426
Ladies W: 70.5/105 170 94 337 87 261 212 269 82 201 1713 3426
Handicap 13 15 3 10 11 1 8 17 6
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Holtye Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Food & Beverage

Catering

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

