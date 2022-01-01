Holtye Golf Club - Academy Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par 35
Length 1713 yards
Slope 103
Rating 34.55
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|35
|1713 yards
|34.55
|103
|Ladies (W)
|35
|1713 yards
|35.25
|105
Scorecard for Academy
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 69.1/103
|170
|94
|337
|87
|261
|212
|269
|82
|201
|1713
|3426
|Ladies W: 70.5/105
|170
|94
|337
|87
|261
|212
|269
|82
|201
|1713
|3426
|Handicap
|13
|15
|3
|10
|11
|1
|8
|17
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Holtye Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageCatering
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Cowden, Sevenoaks
Semi-Private
4.1960647059
21
Lingfield, Tandridge
Resort
3.7949352941
186
