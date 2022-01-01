Panshanger Golf Complex - Pitch&Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Municipal
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 580 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|580 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|580 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|65
|60
|90
|70
|50
|65
|50
|65
|65
|580
|580
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|65
|60
|90
|70
|50
|65
|50
|65
|65
|580
|580
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Available SportsFootGolf, Squash
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn Hatfield
Municipal
3.6572470588
96
Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn Hatfield
Private
4.3333
3
Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn Hatfield
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Welwyn, Welwyn Hatfield
Resort/Private
4.8750333333
15
Welwyn, Welwyn Hatfield
Resort/Private
4.5555833333
13
Knebworth, North Hertfordshire
Private
4.6371588235
34
Stevenage, Stevenage
Public
3.8110823529
25
Golf Packages
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Course Layout