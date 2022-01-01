Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - West/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6210 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Rgl
|72
|6210 yards
|70.7
|121
|Frt (W)
|72
|5305 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi/Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|370
|495
|376
|528
|385
|152
|366
|371
|175
|3218
|355
|351
|509
|284
|154
|319
|501
|122
|397
|2992
|6210
|Front W: 67.1/113
|342
|440
|291
|450
|301
|112
|302
|314
|124
|2676
|301
|292
|458
|253
|125
|298
|444
|111
|347
|2629
|5305
|Handicap
|13
|7
|9
|3
|1
|15
|17
|11
|5
|8
|12
|4
|18
|16
|10
|6
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,000 yen - 3,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
