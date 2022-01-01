Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - North/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6238 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Rgl 72 6238 yards 70.7 121
Rgl (W) 72 6238 yards 71.7 123
Frt 72 5360 yards 66.1 111
Frt (W) 72 5360 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kita/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 337 523 310 349 370 161 505 335 130 3020 370 495 376 528 385 152 366 371 175 3218 6238
Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 293 476 270 310 323 138 468 288 118 2684 342 440 291 450 301 112 302 314 124 2676 5360
Handicap 13 1 7 11 9 5 3 17 15 14 8 10 4 2 16 18 12 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 36 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,000 yen - 3,000 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nanporo Riverside GC - South: #4
Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - West/South Course
Namporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanporo Riverside GC - North: #6
Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - North/South Course
Namporo, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
M's GC: #18
M's Golf Club
Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - West/North Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - North/East Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Light/Wind Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateraise CC Sapporo
Chateraise Country Club Sapporo - East/West Course
Kuriyama, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Water/Light Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yuni Tobu GC
Yuni Tobu Golf Club - Wind/Water Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo GC
Sapporo Golf Club - Yuni Course
Yuni, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwamizawa Kijigamori CC: #1
Iwamizawa Kijigamori Country Club
Iwamizawa, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sapporo Kitahiroshima GC - East: #1
Sapporo Kitahiroshima Golf Club - East Course
Kitahiroshima, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me