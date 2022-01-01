Nanporo Riverside Golf Course - North/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6238 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Rgl
|72
|6238 yards
|70.7
|121
|Rgl (W)
|72
|6238 yards
|71.7
|123
|Frt
|72
|5360 yards
|66.1
|111
|Frt (W)
|72
|5360 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kita/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|337
|523
|310
|349
|370
|161
|505
|335
|130
|3020
|370
|495
|376
|528
|385
|152
|366
|371
|175
|3218
|6238
|Front M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|293
|476
|270
|310
|323
|138
|468
|288
|118
|2684
|342
|440
|291
|450
|301
|112
|302
|314
|124
|2676
|5360
|Handicap
|13
|1
|7
|11
|9
|5
|3
|17
|15
|14
|8
|10
|4
|2
|16
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,000 yen - 3,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout