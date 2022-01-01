Ingestre Park Golf Club - New Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6455 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|71
|6455 yards
|69.7
|119
|White
|71
|6219 yards
|69.0
|117
|Yellow
|71
|5985 yards
|68.2
|115
|Red (W)
|71
|5493 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for New Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.7/119
|314
|191
|561
|355
|413
|490
|420
|184
|390
|3318
|351
|387
|362
|194
|376
|386
|329
|562
|190
|3137
|6455
|White M: 69.0/117
|306
|165
|533
|349
|389
|484
|397
|164
|385
|3172
|351
|378
|344
|172
|376
|386
|324
|536
|180
|3047
|6219
|Yellow M: 68.2/115
|285
|157
|524
|342
|377
|456
|390
|165
|373
|3069
|334
|343
|336
|163
|365
|373
|302
|528
|172
|2916
|5985
|Red W: 66.1/111
|273
|117
|495
|294
|344
|445
|365
|124
|362
|2819
|318
|327
|308
|153
|329
|358
|291
|433
|157
|2674
|5493
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageBar, Catering
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kingstone, East Staffordshire
Private
4.5455
11
Stone, Stafford
Private
4.2436882353
27
Cannock, Cannock Chase
Public
3.5667058824
104
Uttoxeter, East Staffordshire
Private
4.1937
167
Golf Packages
FROM $747 (USD)
SOUTHPORT | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Vincent Hotel in Southport and 5 rounds of golf at Hillside, Royal Liverpool, Formby, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and Royal Birkdale.
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
FROM $547 (USD)
DUBLIN, IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at The Green Hotel in Dublin City and 5 rounds of golf at County Louth, The Island, Portmarnock, Royal Dublin, and K Club (Palmer North).
Course Layout