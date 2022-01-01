Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Staffordshire

Ingestre Park Golf Club - New Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 6455 yards
Slope 119
Rating 69.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 71 6455 yards 69.7 119
White 71 6219 yards 69.0 117
Yellow 71 5985 yards 68.2 115
Red (W) 71 5493 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for New Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.7/119 314 191 561 355 413 490 420 184 390 3318 351 387 362 194 376 386 329 562 190 3137 6455
White M: 69.0/117 306 165 533 349 389 484 397 164 385 3172 351 378 344 172 376 386 324 536 180 3047 6219
Yellow M: 68.2/115 285 157 524 342 377 456 390 165 373 3069 334 343 336 163 365 373 302 528 172 2916 5985
Red W: 66.1/111 273 117 495 294 344 445 365 124 362 2819 318 327 308 153 329 358 291 433 157 2674 5493
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Catering

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

