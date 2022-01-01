Nagano International Country Club - Jyoyama/Kurohime Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6488 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6488 yards
|Regular
|72
|6144 yards
Scorecard for Shiroyama - Kurohime
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|404
|172
|510
|438
|416
|440
|254
|328
|195
|3157
|504
|174
|320
|425
|367
|558
|366
|200
|420
|3334
|6491
|Blue M: 70.0/120
|390
|159
|466
|418
|397
|412
|242
|319
|184
|2987
|495
|136
|305
|400
|355
|534
|353
|187
|392
|3157
|6144
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|374
|146
|451
|396
|384
|371
|231
|303
|137
|2793
|476
|128
|295
|391
|347
|513
|348
|158
|382
|3038
|5831
|Red W: 67.1/113
|286
|120
|410
|343
|339
|361
|219
|292
|124
|2494
|380
|120
|236
|366
|337
|449
|343
|152
|307
|2690
|5184
|Handicap
|3
|9
|5
|1
|17
|7
|15
|13
|11
|6
|8
|18
|2
|14
|4
|10
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Nagano Kokusai Country Club Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
