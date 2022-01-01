Taikoyama Golf Club - Ran/Akane Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6871 yards
|Blue
|72
|6465 yards
|White
|72
|6088 yards
|Gold
|72
|5718 yards
|Red
|72
|5292 yards
Scorecard for Ran - Akane
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|592
|215
|444
|388
|413
|379
|542
|205
|390
|3568
|534
|366
|199
|406
|368
|163
|349
|414
|504
|3303
|6871
|Front M: 70.7/121
|551
|179
|408
|315
|358
|338
|505
|155
|348
|3157
|489
|334
|168
|308
|335
|140
|321
|381
|455
|2931
|6088
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|492
|124
|368
|256
|322
|298
|419
|137
|311
|2727
|457
|315
|132
|270
|298
|102
|277
|319
|395
|2565
|5292
|Handicap
|5
|13
|1
|15
|3
|9
|17
|11
|7
|14
|16
|8
|4
|12
|18
|10
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MUFG, Nicos, UFJ, VISA
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
