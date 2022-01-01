Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Kosugi Country Club - East/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6729 yards 71.8
Regular 72 6285 yards 69.5
Front 72 5844 yards 67.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 395 524 385 329 135 393 329 204 511 3205 397 533 417 174 422 200 400 541 387 3471 6676
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 367 511 363 308 122 361 308 185 482 3007 376 502 391 148 402 178 381 521 361 3260 6267
Red W: 67.1/113 299 474 329 286 98 318 224 101 425 2554 337 448 330 122 353 103 333 455 283 2764 5318
Handicap 9 3 5 13 17 1 7 15 11 10 4 6 14 18 2 8 16 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

