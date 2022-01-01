Kosugi Country Club - East/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6729 yards
|71.8
|Regular
|72
|6285 yards
|69.5
|Front
|72
|5844 yards
|67.5
Scorecard for Higashi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|524
|385
|329
|135
|393
|329
|204
|511
|3205
|397
|533
|417
|174
|422
|200
|400
|541
|387
|3471
|6676
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|367
|511
|363
|308
|122
|361
|308
|185
|482
|3007
|376
|502
|391
|148
|402
|178
|381
|521
|361
|3260
|6267
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|474
|329
|286
|98
|318
|224
|101
|425
|2554
|337
|448
|330
|122
|353
|103
|333
|455
|283
|2764
|5318
|Handicap
|9
|3
|5
|13
|17
|1
|7
|15
|11
|10
|4
|6
|14
|18
|2
|8
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
