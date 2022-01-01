Kureha Country Club - Tateyama Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6640 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6640 yards
|72.1
|121
|Back (W)
|71
|6640 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|71
|6226 yards
|69.7
|119
|Reg (W)
|71
|6226 yards
|70.7
|121
Scorecard for Tateyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123
|411
|189
|521
|408
|407
|401
|407
|184
|523
|3451
|183
|329
|350
|397
|412
|217
|418
|350
|533
|3189
|6640
|Regular M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|392
|173
|501
|373
|387
|360
|386
|162
|494
|3228
|167
|306
|330
|362
|394
|187
|399
|340
|513
|2998
|6226
|Handicap
|5
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|3
|17
|11
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, JCB, UC, DC, MC, Diner's
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
