Kureha Country Club - Tateyama Course
Toyama, Japan

Kureha Country Club - Tateyama Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 71
Length 6640 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6640 yards 72.1 121
Back (W) 71 6640 yards 73.1 123
Reg 71 6226 yards 69.7 119
Reg (W) 71 6226 yards 70.7 121
Scorecard for Tateyama
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123 411 189 521 408 407 401 407 184 523 3451 183 329 350 397 412 217 418 350 533 3189 6640
Regular M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 392 173 501 373 387 360 386 162 494 3228 167 306 330 362 394 187 399 340 513 2998 6226
Handicap 5 15 9 1 7 13 3 17 11 16 10 4 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, VISA, JCB, UC, DC, MC, Diner's

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kureha CC - Nihonkai: #5
Kureha Country Club - Nihonkai Course
Toyama, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Kosugi CC: Clubhouse
Kosugi Country Club - South/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/South Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yatsuo CC: #14
Yatsuo Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Oyama Camelia CC
Oyama Camelia Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Senbadaira GC - Tateyama: #4
Senbadaira Golf Club - Hakusan/Tateyama Course
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Senbadaira GC - Nihonkai: #7
Senbadaira Golf Club - Tateyama/Nihonkai Course
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hanao CC
Hanao Country Club - West/East Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Goldwin GC: #1
Goldwin Golf Club
Oyabe, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
