Kosugi Country Club - East/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6590 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6590 yards
|71.0
|Regular
|72
|6186 yards
|69.0
|Front
|72
|5735 yards
|66.8
Scorecard for Higashi - Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|395
|524
|385
|329
|135
|393
|329
|204
|511
|3205
|401
|475
|414
|205
|390
|514
|385
|166
|427
|3377
|6582
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|367
|511
|363
|308
|122
|361
|308
|185
|482
|3007
|376
|453
|394
|179
|374
|483
|366
|144
|408
|3177
|6184
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|474
|329
|286
|98
|318
|224
|101
|425
|2554
|329
|409
|287
|82
|300
|434
|231
|128
|349
|2549
|5103
|Handicap
|9
|3
|5
|13
|17
|1
|7
|15
|11
|10
|4
|6
|14
|18
|2
|8
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
