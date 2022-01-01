Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Takaoka Country Club - Manyo Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6907 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6907 yards
Regular 72 6525 yards
Front 72 6218 yards
Gold 72 5810 yards
Ladies 72 5534 yards
Pink 72 4738 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Manyo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 408 475 386 160 408 420 576 206 396 3435 417 597 182 399 383 517 394 186 397 3472 6907
Yellow M: 70.7/121 385 457 370 137 389 398 549 181 378 3244 396 566 167 379 356 498 376 171 373 3282 6526
White M: 69.2/117 361 446 348 137 379 398 521 170 365 3125 382 522 151 368 328 477 363 155 347 3093 6218
Red W: 70.2/119 311 406 281 106 354 317 467 138 349 2729 346 490 124 343 282 460 310 124 326 2805 5534
Handicap 11 17 5 13 7 1 9 3 15 12 6 18 10 16 4 2 14 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / UC / SAISON / Mastercard / VISA / UFJ / Nicos / BC BANK / DC / TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Takaoka CC - Ranjo
Takaoka Country Club - Ranjo Course
Takaoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC
Kosugi Country Club - East/South Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi CC: Clubhouse
Kosugi Country Club - South/North Course
Imizu, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Ran: #3
Taikoyama Golf Club - Ran/Akane Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Ran: #5
Taikoyama Golf Club - Kusunoki/Ran Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taikoyama GC - Kusunoki: #8
Taikoyama Golf Club - Akane/Kusunoki Course
Imizu, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kureha CC - Nihonkai: #5
Kureha Country Club - Nihonkai Course
Toyama, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kureha CC - Tateyama: #2
Kureha Country Club - Tateyama Course
Toyama, Toyama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yatsuo CC: #14
Yatsuo Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me