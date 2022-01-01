Takaoka Country Club - Manyo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6907 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6907 yards
|Regular
|72
|6525 yards
|Front
|72
|6218 yards
|Gold
|72
|5810 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5534 yards
|Pink
|72
|4738 yards
Scorecard for Manyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|408
|475
|386
|160
|408
|420
|576
|206
|396
|3435
|417
|597
|182
|399
|383
|517
|394
|186
|397
|3472
|6907
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|385
|457
|370
|137
|389
|398
|549
|181
|378
|3244
|396
|566
|167
|379
|356
|498
|376
|171
|373
|3282
|6526
|White M: 69.2/117
|361
|446
|348
|137
|379
|398
|521
|170
|365
|3125
|382
|522
|151
|368
|328
|477
|363
|155
|347
|3093
|6218
|Red W: 70.2/119
|311
|406
|281
|106
|354
|317
|467
|138
|349
|2729
|346
|490
|124
|343
|282
|460
|310
|124
|326
|2805
|5534
|Handicap
|11
|17
|5
|13
|7
|1
|9
|3
|15
|12
|6
|18
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / UC / SAISON / Mastercard / VISA / UFJ / Nicos / BC BANK / DC / TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
