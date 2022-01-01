Taikoyama Golf Club - Akane/Kusunoki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6801 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6801 yards
|Blue
|72
|6387 yards
|White
|72
|6041 yards
|Gold
|72
|5685 yards
|Red
|72
|5180 yards
Scorecard for Akane - Kusunoki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|534
|366
|199
|406
|368
|163
|349
|414
|504
|3303
|499
|180
|405
|383
|454
|436
|549
|196
|396
|3498
|6801
|Front M: 70.7/121
|489
|334
|168
|308
|335
|140
|321
|381
|455
|2931
|452
|153
|362
|330
|400
|376
|504
|169
|364
|3110
|6041
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|457
|315
|132
|270
|298
|102
|277
|319
|395
|2565
|410
|127
|315
|282
|314
|310
|434
|126
|297
|2615
|5180
|Handicap
|13
|15
|7
|3
|11
|17
|9
|1
|5
|18
|14
|6
|16
|2
|4
|8
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MUFG, Nicos, UFJ, VISA
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout