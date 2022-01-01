Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Taikoyama Golf Club - Akane/Kusunoki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6801 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6801 yards
Blue 72 6387 yards
White 72 6041 yards
Gold 72 5685 yards
Red 72 5180 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akane - Kusunoki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 534 366 199 406 368 163 349 414 504 3303 499 180 405 383 454 436 549 196 396 3498 6801
Front M: 70.7/121 489 334 168 308 335 140 321 381 455 2931 452 153 362 330 400 376 504 169 364 3110 6041
Ladies W: 67.1/113 457 315 132 270 298 102 277 319 395 2565 410 127 315 282 314 310 434 126 297 2615 5180
Handicap 13 15 7 3 11 17 9 1 5 18 14 6 16 2 4 8 12 10
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, MUFG, Nicos, UFJ, VISA

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

