Toyama Country Club - Ariiso/Jinzu Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6663 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6663 yards 70.8
Front 72 5914 yards 67.2
Ladies 72 5038 yards 67.2
Scorecard for Aliso/Jinzu
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 343 158 319 544 356 360 207 408 566 3261 523 295 209 403 470 415 204 344 539 3402 6663
Regular M: 70.7/121 325 144 300 514 338 341 184 389 506 3041 496 283 161 395 455 398 179 328 520 3215 6256
Front M: 69.2/117 307 144 300 492 311 316 176 372 483 2901 471 283 144 376 389 373 159 328 490 3013 5914
Gold M: 68.9/115 W: 70.2/119 307 133 300 472 294 299 145 330 459 2739 455 283 131 354 353 355 139 328 424 2822 5561
Ladies W: 67.1/113 307 133 300 472 238 285 145 297 397 2574 353 240 131 276 343 355 139 233 424 2494 5068
Handicap 8 10 12 6 14 4 16 18 2 11 9 5 13 1 3 7 15 17
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me