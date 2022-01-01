Takaoka Country Club - Ranjo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6814 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6814 yards
|Regular
|72
|6404 yards
|Front
|72
|6048 yards
|Gold
|72
|5771 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5405 yards
|Pink
|72
|4546 yards
Scorecard for Ranjo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|575
|179
|441
|362
|538
|363
|439
|215
|366
|3478
|407
|416
|519
|223
|386
|511
|185
|338
|351
|3336
|6814
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|480
|160
|411
|345
|516
|353
|422
|205
|341
|3233
|390
|404
|502
|197
|358
|502
|169
|321
|328
|3171
|6404
|White M: 69.2/117
|460
|135
|366
|334
|500
|345
|385
|152
|333
|3010
|380
|390
|486
|160
|350
|492
|156
|311
|313
|3038
|6048
|Red W: 67.1/113
|441
|122
|299
|324
|467
|329
|295
|122
|315
|2714
|346
|279
|449
|150
|330
|441
|139
|291
|266
|2691
|5405
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|17
|5
|11
|1
|7
|13
|8
|2
|14
|4
|10
|16
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / UC / SAISON / Mastercard / VISA / UFJ / Nicos / BC BANK / DC / TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout