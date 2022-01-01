Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Takaoka Country Club - Ranjo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6814 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6814 yards
Regular 72 6404 yards
Front 72 6048 yards
Gold 72 5771 yards
Ladies 72 5405 yards
Pink 72 4546 yards
Scorecard for Ranjo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 575 179 441 362 538 363 439 215 366 3478 407 416 519 223 386 511 185 338 351 3336 6814
Yellow M: 70.7/121 480 160 411 345 516 353 422 205 341 3233 390 404 502 197 358 502 169 321 328 3171 6404
White M: 69.2/117 460 135 366 334 500 345 385 152 333 3010 380 390 486 160 350 492 156 311 313 3038 6048
Red W: 67.1/113 441 122 299 324 467 329 295 122 315 2714 346 279 449 150 330 441 139 291 266 2691 5405
Handicap 9 15 3 17 5 11 1 7 13 8 2 14 4 10 16 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / Diners / UC / SAISON / Mastercard / VISA / UFJ / Nicos / BC BANK / DC / TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

