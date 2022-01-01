Toyama Country Club - Ariiso/Yakushi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6640 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6640 yards
|70.8
|Front
|72
|5907 yards
|67.0
|Ladies
|72
|5085 yards
|68.4
Scorecard for Aliso/Yakushi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|343
|158
|319
|544
|356
|360
|207
|408
|566
|3261
|506
|382
|354
|207
|389
|566
|416
|194
|365
|3379
|6640
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|325
|144
|300
|514
|338
|341
|184
|389
|506
|3041
|493
|369
|341
|174
|367
|534
|408
|169
|314
|3169
|6210
|Front M: 69.2/117
|307
|144
|300
|492
|311
|316
|176
|372
|483
|2901
|475
|344
|325
|155
|344
|518
|398
|133
|314
|3006
|5907
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|307
|133
|300
|472
|294
|299
|145
|330
|459
|2739
|455
|283
|325
|136
|288
|496
|345
|114
|314
|2756
|5495
|Ladies W: 66.8/111
|307
|133
|300
|472
|238
|285
|145
|297
|397
|2574
|395
|283
|265
|136
|288
|401
|345
|114
|314
|2541
|5115
|Handicap
|8
|10
|12
|6
|14
|4
|16
|18
|2
|9
|1
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|5
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
