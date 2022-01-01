Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Oyama Camelia Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6631 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6631 yards 71.6 123
Back (W) 72 6631 yards 77.6 125
Front 72 5909 yards 68.1 117
Front (W) 72 5909 yards 73.6 119
Ladies 72 5262 yards 70.2 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oyama Camelia Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.6/123 W: 77.6/125 520 147 402 330 499 367 392 400 226 3283 527 346 186 430 426 386 320 140 587 3348 6631
Front M: 68.1/117 W: 73.6/119 479 123 380 303 480 310 320 357 179 2931 467 300 175 369 369 356 290 114 538 2978 5909
Senior M: 66.3/111 413 104 275 278 427 293 289 290 161 2530 446 282 164 338 335 344 276 112 435 2732 5262
Ladies W: 70.2/113 413 104 275 278 427 293 289 290 161 2530 446 282 164 338 335 344 276 112 435 2732 5262
Handicap 9 17 1 13 11 5 15 3 7 12 14 10 6 2 8 16 18 4
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yatsuo CC: #14
Yatsuo Country Club
Toyama, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me