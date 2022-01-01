Oyama Camelia Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6631 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6631 yards
|71.6
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6631 yards
|77.6
|125
|Front
|72
|5909 yards
|68.1
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5909 yards
|73.6
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5262 yards
|70.2
|113
Scorecard for Oyama Camelia Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.6/123 W: 77.6/125
|520
|147
|402
|330
|499
|367
|392
|400
|226
|3283
|527
|346
|186
|430
|426
|386
|320
|140
|587
|3348
|6631
|Front M: 68.1/117 W: 73.6/119
|479
|123
|380
|303
|480
|310
|320
|357
|179
|2931
|467
|300
|175
|369
|369
|356
|290
|114
|538
|2978
|5909
|Senior M: 66.3/111
|413
|104
|275
|278
|427
|293
|289
|290
|161
|2530
|446
|282
|164
|338
|335
|344
|276
|112
|435
|2732
|5262
|Ladies W: 70.2/113
|413
|104
|275
|278
|427
|293
|289
|290
|161
|2530
|446
|282
|164
|338
|335
|344
|276
|112
|435
|2732
|5262
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|13
|11
|5
|15
|3
|7
|12
|14
|10
|6
|2
|8
|16
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout