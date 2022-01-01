Haywood Oaks Golf & Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3310 yards
Slope 105
Rating 62.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|64
|3310 yards
|62.3
|105
|Ladies (W)
|64
|3310 yards
|64.0
|107
Scorecard for Haywood Oaks Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 62.3/105
|179
|205
|107
|90
|181
|247
|257
|306
|83
|1655
|3310
|Ladies W: 64.0/107
|179
|205
|107
|90
|181
|247
|257
|306
|83
|1655
|3310
|Handicap
|7
|1
|13
|11
|15
|3
|9
|17
|5
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|32
|64
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
