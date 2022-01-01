Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Nottinghamshire

Haywood Oaks Golf & Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3310 yards
Slope 105
Rating 62.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 64 3310 yards 62.3 105
Ladies (W) 64 3310 yards 64.0 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Haywood Oaks Golf & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 62.3/105 179 205 107 90 181 247 257 306 83 1655 3310
Ladies W: 64.0/107 179 205 107 90 181 247 257 306 83 1655 3310
Handicap 7 1 13 11 15 3 9 17 5
Par 3 4 3 3 3 4 4 5 3 32 64

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Nearby Courses
Oakmere Park GC - Admirals: #14
Oakmere Park Golf Club - Admirals Course
Oxton, Southwell
Semi-Private
4.7372588235
45
Write Review
Oakmere Park GC
Oakmere Park Golf Club - Commanders Course
Oxton, Southwell
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ramsdale Park Golf Centre - Lee
Ramsdale Park Golf Centre - Lee Course
Calverton, Gedling
Semi-Private
4.1428571429
3
Write Review
Ramsdale Park GC - Seely: #6
View Tee Times
Ramsdale Park Golf Centre - Seely Course
Calverton, Gedling
Semi-Private
5.0
4
Write Review
Springwater GC
Springwater Golf Club
Calverton, Gedling
Semi-Private
4.1362705882
105
Write Review
Norwood Park Golf Centre
Norwood Park Golf Centre - Westwood Course
Southwell, Newark and Sherwood
Semi-Private
4.7411529412
32
Write Review
Sherwood Forest GC
View Tee Times
Sherwood Forest Golf Club
Mansfield, Mansfield
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Norwood Park Golf Centre
View Tee Times
Norwood Park Golf Centre - Norwood Course
Southwell, Newark and Sherwood
Semi-Private
4.7411529412
32
Write Review
Leen Valley GC: #17
View Tee Times
Leen Valley Golf Club
Hucknall, Ashfield
Semi-Private
4.3968285714
10
Write Review
Notts GC
Notts Golf Club
Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Ashfield
Private
4.0
1
Write Review
Coxmoor GC: Practice area
Coxmoor Golf Club
Sutton-in-Ashfield, Ashfield
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Mapperley GC: #12
View Tee Times
Mapperley Golf Club
Mapperley, Gedling
Private
4.4759647059
56
Write Review
