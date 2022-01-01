Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Takamatsuyama Golf Club

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamatsuyama Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 27.1/87 105 91 57 70 55 63 78 89 94 702 702
Red W: 28.3/90 82 74 44 51 48 48 67 69 79 562 562
Handicap 5 7 2 4 9 1 8 3 6
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Miwako Ishii's Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

