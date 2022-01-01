Takamatsuyama Golf Club
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Takamatsuyama Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 27.1/87
|105
|91
|57
|70
|55
|63
|78
|89
|94
|702
|702
|Red W: 28.3/90
|82
|74
|44
|51
|48
|48
|67
|69
|79
|562
|562
|Handicap
|5
|7
|2
|4
|9
|1
|8
|3
|6
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Miwako Ishii's Golf School"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
