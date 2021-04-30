Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura East Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3213 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
MG / Back 36 3213 yards 36.6 123
MG / Regular 36 2966 yards 35.4 121
MG / Ladies 36 2619 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pine
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 36.6/123 333 348 454 560 157 299 161 392 509 3213 3213
Regular M: 35.4/121 323 314 428 540 135 279 138 323 486 2966 2966
Ladies W: 35.1/119 297 277 315 464 132 270 129 310 425 2619 2619
Handicap 5 6 1 7 2 4 3 8 9
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1968

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Chiba Kokusai CC - Bamboo: #15
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Bamboo Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Kokusai CC - Sakura Middle: #7
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura Middle Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Kokusai CC - Sakura West: #6
Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura West Course
Nagara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Azalea: #9
Manna Country Club - Fist/Azalea Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #8
Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #6
Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Marunouchi Club: #15
Marunouchi Club
Nagara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Gary Player
Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
King Fields GC
King Fields Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Mobara: #8
Moon Lake Golf Club - Mobara Course
Mobara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichihara Golf Club - East/Center
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Kakinokidai
Ichihara Golf Club Kakinokidai Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review

