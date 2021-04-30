Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3213 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG / Back
|36
|3213 yards
|36.6
|123
|MG / Regular
|36
|2966 yards
|35.4
|121
|MG / Ladies
|36
|2619 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Pine
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 36.6/123
|333
|348
|454
|560
|157
|299
|161
|392
|509
|3213
|3213
|Regular M: 35.4/121
|323
|314
|428
|540
|135
|279
|138
|323
|486
|2966
|2966
|Ladies W: 35.1/119
|297
|277
|315
|464
|132
|270
|129
|310
|425
|2619
|2619
|Handicap
|5
|6
|1
|7
|2
|4
|3
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout