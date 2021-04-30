Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6869 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6869 yards
|72.3
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6616 yards
|71.0
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6325 yards
|69.8
|121
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6073 yards
|68.6
|Front/Korai
|72
|5954 yards
|67.7
|119
|Front/Bent
|72
|5700 yards
|66.4
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5378 yards
|65.6
|113
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5133 yards
|64.3
Scorecard for Azalea - Tree Of Camphor
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|406
|351
|580
|208
|406
|191
|408
|542
|391
|3483
|388
|441
|498
|166
|373
|394
|186
|551
|389
|3386
|6869
|Green M: 70.7/121
|381
|304
|545
|189
|362
|141
|379
|515
|368
|3184
|359
|421
|481
|136
|348
|353
|168
|513
|362
|3141
|6325
|Orange M: 69.2/117
|371
|296
|529
|168
|352
|131
|364
|448
|361
|3020
|348
|393
|459
|136
|335
|337
|152
|426
|348
|2934
|5954
|Red W: 67.1/113
|313
|278
|426
|168
|350
|126
|323
|448
|297
|2729
|329
|329
|459
|121
|286
|294
|111
|426
|294
|2649
|5378
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|16
|10
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Course Layout