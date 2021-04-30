Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6869 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6869 yards 72.3 123
Back/Bent 72 6616 yards 71.0
Regular/Korai 72 6325 yards 69.8 121
Regular/Bent 72 6073 yards 68.6
Front/Korai 72 5954 yards 67.7 119
Front/Bent 72 5700 yards 66.4
Ladies/Korai 72 5378 yards 65.6 113
Ladies/Bent 72 5133 yards 64.3
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azalea - Tree Of Camphor
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 406 351 580 208 406 191 408 542 391 3483 388 441 498 166 373 394 186 551 389 3386 6869
Green M: 70.7/121 381 304 545 189 362 141 379 515 368 3184 359 421 481 136 348 353 168 513 362 3141 6325
Orange M: 69.2/117 371 296 529 168 352 131 364 448 361 3020 348 393 459 136 335 337 152 426 348 2934 5954
Red W: 67.1/113 313 278 426 168 350 126 323 448 297 2729 329 329 459 121 286 294 111 426 294 2649 5378
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 5 17 16 10 4 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Gary Player Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

