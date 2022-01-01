Isogo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6607 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6607 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6414 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6302 yards
|Reg/B
|72
|6109 yards
|Gold/A
|72
|5483 yards
|Gold/B
|72
|5306 yards
Scorecard for Isogo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|348
|400
|514
|196
|455
|153
|406
|332
|558
|3362
|344
|371
|382
|160
|515
|350
|175
|537
|415
|3249
|6611
|White M: 70.7/121
|337
|370
|497
|187
|435
|143
|385
|314
|542
|3210
|326
|357
|376
|145
|508
|334
|147
|521
|395
|3109
|6319
|Red W: 70.2/119
|327
|304
|411
|143
|298
|136
|371
|275
|498
|2763
|318
|323
|351
|133
|410
|291
|136
|458
|341
|2761
|5524
|Handicap
|13
|3
|5
|15
|1
|17
|9
|11
|7
|18
|2
|6
|14
|10
|4
|16
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, DC, JCB, DINERS, AMEX, VISA, MASTER
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout