Isogo Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6607 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6607 yards
Back/B 72 6414 yards
Reg/A 72 6302 yards
Reg/B 72 6109 yards
Gold/A 72 5483 yards
Gold/B 72 5306 yards
Scorecard for Isogo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 348 400 514 196 455 153 406 332 558 3362 344 371 382 160 515 350 175 537 415 3249 6611
White M: 70.7/121 337 370 497 187 435 143 385 314 542 3210 326 357 376 145 508 334 147 521 395 3109 6319
Red W: 70.2/119 327 304 411 143 298 136 371 275 498 2763 318 323 351 133 410 291 136 458 341 2761 5524
Handicap 13 3 5 15 1 17 9 11 7 18 2 6 14 10 4 16 12 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, DC, JCB, DINERS, AMEX, VISA, MASTER
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Hayama Public GC: #6
Hayama Public Golf Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Hayama Kokusai CC - Emerald: #15
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Emerald Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hayama Kokusai CC - Diamond: #13
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Diamond Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links: #4
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Sagami CC: #14
Sagami Country Club
Yamato, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Camp Zama GC: Driving range
Camp Zama Golf Club
Zama, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Tamagawa GC
Tamagawa Golf Club
Kawasaki, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sagamihara GC - East
Sagamihara Golf Club - East Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
