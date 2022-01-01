Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Katsunari Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6218 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (W)
|72
|6218 yards
|71.7
|123
|Back
|72
|6218 yards
|69.2
|121
|Regular
|72
|5883 yards
|68.4
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5883 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Katsunari
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|357
|169
|410
|510
|303
|404
|506
|130
|369
|3158
|503
|320
|167
|386
|315
|320
|155
|500
|394
|3060
|6218
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|339
|155
|390
|499
|257
|386
|497
|127
|353
|3003
|487
|271
|158
|370
|307
|303
|141
|472
|371
|2880
|5883
|Handicap
|7
|17
|9
|1
|3
|5
|11
|15
|13
|2
|6
|18
|4
|8
|14
|16
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
