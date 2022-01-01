Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Katsunari Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6218 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (W) 72 6218 yards 71.7 123
Back 72 6218 yards 69.2 121
Regular 72 5883 yards 68.4 117
Regular (W) 72 5883 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsunari
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 357 169 410 510 303 404 506 130 369 3158 503 320 167 386 315 320 155 500 394 3060 6218
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 339 155 390 499 257 386 497 127 353 3003 487 271 158 370 307 303 141 472 371 2880 5883
Handicap 7 17 9 1 3 5 11 15 13 2 6 18 4 8 14 16 10 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

