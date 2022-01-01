Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Gongen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6648 yards
|71.0
|Regular
|72
|6156 yards
|69.3
Scorecard for Gongen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|358
|538
|158
|350
|400
|524
|148
|406
|367
|3249
|411
|520
|210
|388
|406
|501
|382
|201
|368
|3387
|6636
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|335
|525
|144
|315
|343
|481
|123
|384
|345
|2995
|387
|499
|170
|362
|376
|488
|354
|175
|344
|3155
|6150
|Handicap
|10
|4
|12
|16
|2
|8
|18
|6
|14
|1
|3
|13
|7
|11
|9
|15
|5
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
