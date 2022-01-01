Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Saiki Golf Club - Gongen Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6648 yards 71.0
Regular 72 6156 yards 69.3
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gongen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 358 538 158 350 400 524 148 406 367 3249 411 520 210 388 406 501 382 201 368 3387 6636
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 335 525 144 315 343 481 123 384 345 2995 387 499 170 362 376 488 354 175 344 3155 6150
Handicap 10 4 12 16 2 8 18 6 14 1 3 13 7 11 9 15 5 17
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, UC, DC, NICOS, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

