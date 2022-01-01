Takanosu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7150 yards
Scorecard for Takanosu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|380
|455
|205
|425
|530
|420
|585
|180
|440
|3620
|430
|415
|550
|180
|410
|350
|180
|435
|580
|3530
|7150
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|360
|425
|180
|400
|510
|370
|550
|165
|385
|3345
|400
|385
|530
|165
|375
|325
|155
|415
|550
|3300
|6645
|White M: 70.7/121
|345
|395
|150
|390
|490
|350
|525
|140
|360
|3145
|370
|365
|495
|145
|340
|305
|130
|385
|520
|3055
|6200
|Red W: 70.2/119
|325
|365
|140
|305
|465
|325
|505
|125
|340
|2895
|345
|345
|475
|125
|320
|290
|110
|365
|475
|2850
|5745
|Handicap
|16
|2
|14
|6
|8
|12
|4
|18
|10
|9
|11
|5
|17
|7
|13
|15
|1
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout