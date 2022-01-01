Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7150 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7150 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takanosu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 380 455 205 425 530 420 585 180 440 3620 430 415 550 180 410 350 180 435 580 3530 7150
Blue M: 73.1/123 360 425 180 400 510 370 550 165 385 3345 400 385 530 165 375 325 155 415 550 3300 6645
White M: 70.7/121 345 395 150 390 490 350 525 140 360 3145 370 365 495 145 340 305 130 385 520 3055 6200
Red W: 70.2/119 325 365 140 305 465 325 505 125 340 2895 345 345 475 125 320 290 110 365 475 2850 5745
Handicap 16 2 14 6 8 12 4 18 10 9 11 5 17 7 13 15 1 3
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
