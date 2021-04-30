Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Yoshiwa Forest Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Mountain
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cherry Yoshiwanomori
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 512 391 410 391 426 207 531 182 412 3462 419 240 550 382 517 441 419 164 428 3560 7022
Blue M: 73.1/123 482 374 379 357 401 178 506 164 384 3225 392 221 513 351 488 415 390 149 404 3323 6548
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 479 358 345 330 385 159 474 141 353 3024 363 197 485 331 463 382 369 131 382 3103 6127
Red W: 67.1/113 435 199 305 304 345 131 445 124 325 2613 333 166 451 310 451 331 339 112 339 2832 5445
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent 1

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Miwa GC
Miwa Golf Club
Iwakuni, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima GC
Hiroshima Golf Club
Hiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Course Layout
