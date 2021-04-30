Hiroshima Yoshiwa Forest Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Mountain
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Cherry Yoshiwanomori
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|512
|391
|410
|391
|426
|207
|531
|182
|412
|3462
|419
|240
|550
|382
|517
|441
|419
|164
|428
|3560
|7022
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|482
|374
|379
|357
|401
|178
|506
|164
|384
|3225
|392
|221
|513
|351
|488
|415
|390
|149
|404
|3323
|6548
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|479
|358
|345
|330
|385
|159
|474
|141
|353
|3024
|363
|197
|485
|331
|463
|382
|369
|131
|382
|3103
|6127
|Red W: 67.1/113
|435
|199
|305
|304
|345
|131
|445
|124
|325
|2613
|333
|166
|451
|310
|451
|331
|339
|112
|339
|2832
|5445
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent 1
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Course Layout