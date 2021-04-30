Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Ozu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7004 yards
White 72 6584 yards
Green 72 6220 yards
Red 72 5890 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Ozu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 440 456 417 181 387 524 161 422 598 3586 417 223 366 428 509 425 151 402 515 3436 7022
Blue M: 72.4/119 425 412 383 149 364 499 146 394 576 3348 403 205 352 402 481 399 136 377 499 3254 6602
White M: 69.5/117 411 385 367 139 337 469 129 366 553 3156 389 191 342 380 465 374 122 352 467 3082 6238
Red W: 71.4/121 397 352 342 112 337 469 129 366 536 3040 375 155 321 355 440 338 122 325 437 2868 5908
Handicap 7 11 5 17 1 9 13 3 15 2 18 14 4 8 6 16 12 10
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

