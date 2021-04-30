Aso Ozu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7004 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7004 yards
|White
|72
|6584 yards
|Green
|72
|6220 yards
|Red
|72
|5890 yards
Scorecard for Aso Ozu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|440
|456
|417
|181
|387
|524
|161
|422
|598
|3586
|417
|223
|366
|428
|509
|425
|151
|402
|515
|3436
|7022
|Blue M: 72.4/119
|425
|412
|383
|149
|364
|499
|146
|394
|576
|3348
|403
|205
|352
|402
|481
|399
|136
|377
|499
|3254
|6602
|White M: 69.5/117
|411
|385
|367
|139
|337
|469
|129
|366
|553
|3156
|389
|191
|342
|380
|465
|374
|122
|352
|467
|3082
|6238
|Red W: 71.4/121
|397
|352
|342
|112
|337
|469
|129
|366
|536
|3040
|375
|155
|321
|355
|440
|338
|122
|325
|437
|2868
|5908
|Handicap
|7
|11
|5
|17
|1
|9
|13
|3
|15
|2
|18
|14
|4
|8
|6
|16
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
