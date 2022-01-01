Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kumamoto Kuko Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 7029 yards 74.9 131
White (W) 72 7029 yards 75.9 133
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kumamoto Airport Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 397 417 188 507 429 400 398 199 591 3526 408 610 427 188 399 353 195 420 503 3503 7029
Handicap 7 9 15 3 11 1 5 17 13 16 2 6 18 4 8 14 10 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1974)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

