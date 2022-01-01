Kumamoto Kuko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|7029 yards
|74.9
|131
|White (W)
|72
|7029 yards
|75.9
|133
Scorecard for Kumamoto Airport Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|397
|417
|188
|507
|429
|400
|398
|199
|591
|3526
|408
|610
|427
|188
|399
|353
|195
|420
|503
|3503
|7029
|Handicap
|7
|9
|15
|3
|11
|1
|5
|17
|13
|16
|2
|6
|18
|4
|8
|14
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1974)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Course Layout