Kumamoto Chuo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7270 yards
Slope 140
Rating 75.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7270 yards 75.1 140
Back 72 6869 yards 73.2 134
Regular 72 6427 yards 71.0 130
Regular (W) 72 6427 yards 77.7 140
Front 72 6058 yards 69.2 130
Front (W) 72 6058 yards 75.4 136
Ladies 72 5543 yards 66.8 120
Ladies 72 5543 yards 71.9 126
Ladies 2 (W) 72 4904 yards 67.9 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kumamoto Chuo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 549 433 204 371 547 406 230 441 435 3616 570 440 210 440 602 387 188 405 412 3654 7270
Blue M: 73.1/123 534 415 180 355 527 384 173 418 419 3405 537 419 191 425 565 371 183 382 391 3464 6869
White M: 70.7/121 514 395 160 330 500 357 157 397 390 3200 504 396 162 395 550 349 150 357 364 3227 6427
Yellow M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 495 373 147 320 476 334 138 377 356 3016 471 377 145 363 525 343 135 340 343 3042 6058
Red W: 70.2/119 475 349 134 310 394 300 122 345 320 2749 447 347 126 340 465 329 120 305 315 2794 5543
Handicap 7 3 15 11 1 13 17 5 9 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

