Kumamoto Chuo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7270 yards
Slope 140
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7270 yards
|75.1
|140
|Back
|72
|6869 yards
|73.2
|134
|Regular
|72
|6427 yards
|71.0
|130
|Regular (W)
|72
|6427 yards
|77.7
|140
|Front
|72
|6058 yards
|69.2
|130
|Front (W)
|72
|6058 yards
|75.4
|136
|Ladies
|72
|5543 yards
|66.8
|120
|Ladies
|72
|5543 yards
|71.9
|126
|Ladies 2 (W)
|72
|4904 yards
|67.9
|122
Scorecard for Kumamoto Chuo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|549
|433
|204
|371
|547
|406
|230
|441
|435
|3616
|570
|440
|210
|440
|602
|387
|188
|405
|412
|3654
|7270
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|534
|415
|180
|355
|527
|384
|173
|418
|419
|3405
|537
|419
|191
|425
|565
|371
|183
|382
|391
|3464
|6869
|White M: 70.7/121
|514
|395
|160
|330
|500
|357
|157
|397
|390
|3200
|504
|396
|162
|395
|550
|349
|150
|357
|364
|3227
|6427
|Yellow M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|495
|373
|147
|320
|476
|334
|138
|377
|356
|3016
|471
|377
|145
|363
|525
|343
|135
|340
|343
|3042
|6058
|Red W: 70.2/119
|475
|349
|134
|310
|394
|300
|122
|345
|320
|2749
|447
|347
|126
|340
|465
|329
|120
|305
|315
|2794
|5543
|Handicap
|7
|3
|15
|11
|1
|13
|17
|5
|9
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
Course Layout